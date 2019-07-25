Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Nate Garris Obituary
Nate Garris

Toms River - Nate Garris, 60, of Toms River NJ, passed away at home on July 22, 2019. He was born and raised in Toms River and grew up playing basketball with his brothers. Nate worked as a nurse's aide at several locations most notably Country Manor. Nate is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Shirley Garris, his brother Timothy, and his sister Josephino. Surviving are his long-time friend Mark Tesoro, his brothers: Harrie Garris with whom he lived with, Crawford Garris, Joseph Garris, and his sisters Geneva Lofton, and Catherine Tyler. Nate is also survived by his godson Samir Padilla, his god sister April Grant, and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. A visitation will be held Friday, July 26, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals located in Toms River, NJ 08753. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday July 27, at 10:00am with a burial following at St. Joseph's Cemetery located in Toms River, NJ. Condolences can be sent to: carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 25, 2019
