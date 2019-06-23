Nathan A. Conover, Jr.



North Fort Meyers - Nathan A Conover Jr - Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, entered into eternal life on June 18, 2019. An Army Veteran, local Letter Carrier in Neptune, NJ, President of the PTA at the Bradley Park School, Mason, member of the Scottish Rite and a Scout Master, Nathan served the public good in Neptune for over thirty years. Nathan was also a member of the West Grove United Methodist Church and the Jersey Shore Promenaders Square Dancing Organization. Nate spent the last 24 years in North Ft Myers and was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church where he was a member of the choir and a soloist. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Conover, brother Brian and sisters Kathleen and Diane. Also, son Kevin (Bud) Conover, his wife Cathy, sons Dustin, Spencer and Tyler and three great grand daughters, Marley, Rory and Riley. Son, Keith Conover and his wife Kelli and their sons Ryan and Dean. Nieces and nephews, Jean Smith-Kruse, Walter Kruse, Harry Smith, Maryann Smith and Burt Smith. Visitation will be at Ely Funeral Home, 3316 Hwy 33 Neptune, NJ 07753 on Monday, June 24th from 5pm - 8pm with the funeral service there on Tuesday, June 25 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Ft Myers, FL 33908 or The Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org) that honors veterans, first responders and their families. His many friends and family will miss his smile, his love of his Jets and Yankees, his golf stories and his kindness, which we will miss the most. There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in North Ft. Myers for his many friends and family in Florida. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019