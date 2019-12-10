|
|
Nathan D. Levy
Brielle - Nathan D. Levy, 63, of Brielle passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Nathan was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He was a graduate of Canarsie High School and attended NYU. Nathan was a salesman for over 30 years and the owner/operator of Levy Madison in Mountainside, NJ. The most important thing to Nathan besides eating was his family. Nathan thoroughly enjoyed fishing and trips to the casino. He also enjoyed Civil War and World War II artifacts. He was known for his infectious humor.
Nathan was predeceased by his parents Albert and Anna Levy and his sister Ina Levy. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years Mary (nee Carattini) Levy of Brielle; his four loving children Kimberly Carlile and her husband Patrick of Gladstone, Tiffany Anshelewitz and her husband Stephen of Millstone, David Levy of Holmdel and Jaclyn Carattini of Brielle. Nathan was also the cherished grandfather to Madison, Olivia and Elle Carlile.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ. A funeral service and entombment will be held 1 pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Anne's Cemetery Mausoleum, Wall. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019