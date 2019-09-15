|
Nathan Richter
West Palm Beach, FL - Nathan Richter of West Palm Beach, FL formerly of Roosevelt, NJ passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home. He lived a life of honor, service and dignity until the age of 97.
Married for 72 years to the love of his life, Shirley Rauschkolb Richter of blessed memory, together they had 2 children, 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Nathan was a devoted father to Joel Richter and his wife, Marlene, of Howell; Michele Richter Rockoff and her husband, Edward, of Highland Park. He was a dear brother of Muriel Sklar and the late Helen Shapiro.
Cherished grandfather of Isaac Rockoff (Sabrina), Jonah Rockoff (Veronica), Aaron Rockoff (Stephanie), Meridith Feldman (Scott), Tiffany Friedman (Cary), Venessa Bokser (Jeffrey). Adored great-grandfather of Skylar, Logan and Grant Feldman; Austin, Spencer and Arden Friedman; Brooke and Sienna Bokser; Johanna and Dagny Rockoff; Emma and Mia Rockoff; Zachary, Wesley and Madelyn Rockoff.
Nathan studied at the University of San Francisco and at the Plastic Institute of New York. He served in the U.S. Army from 1942-46 in the United States, Philippines, and the South Sea Islands where he fought in the Okinawa Invasion. He worked in the fashion industry with a focus on buttons for the majority of his career.
Nathan devoted much of his life to service. He was the Captain of the Roosevelt First Aid Squad, Chief of the Roosevelt Fire Department, Executive Director & Treasurer of Congregation Anshei Shalom in West Palm Beach Florida, Co-President and Treasurer of B'nai Brith Organization, President & Treasurer of his condo association, and volunteer for Meals on Wheels amongst many other acts of service to community.
Nathan left a beautiful legacy of tradition and faith, which will continue to be honored by his loving and devoted family.
Contributions can be made to Congregation Anshei Shalom, 5348 Grove St, West Palm Beach, FL 33417.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019