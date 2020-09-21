1/1
Natividad M. Canto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natividad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natividad M. Canto

Ocean Township - Natividad (Natalie) M. Canto, 78, of Ocean Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday September 19, 2020 at JSUMC, Neptune surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Benjamin Canto, her two daughters: Mary and husband Michael Rice and Rose Ellen Canto. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Thomas, Nicholas and Katherine Rice.

Visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday September 24, 2020 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. A funeral mass will be offered 10:30am on Friday September 25, 2020 at St. James RC church, 94 Broad Street, Red Bank. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Natividad's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959 or stjude.org/memorial would be appreciated. For online condolences, directions and to view her complete obituary please visit www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bongarzone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved