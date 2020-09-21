Natividad M. Canto
Ocean Township - Natividad (Natalie) M. Canto, 78, of Ocean Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday September 19, 2020 at JSUMC, Neptune surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Benjamin Canto, her two daughters: Mary and husband Michael Rice and Rose Ellen Canto. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Thomas, Nicholas and Katherine Rice.
Visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday September 24, 2020 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. A funeral mass will be offered 10:30am on Friday September 25, 2020 at St. James RC church, 94 Broad Street, Red Bank. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Natividad's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959 or stjude.org/memorial
would be appreciated. For online condolences, directions and to view her complete obituary please visit www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
