Services
Goldstein Funeral Chapel Inc
2015 Woodbridge Ave
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 777-0032
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Goldstein Funeral Chapel Inc
2015 Woodbridge Ave
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:15 PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Linden, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Golden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neal Golden Obituary
Neal Golden

Middletown - Neal Golden, 69, of Middletown, NJ passed away on January 15, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. He was born in Plainfield, NJ to the late Leonard and Jean Golden. Neal was a graduate of Rutgers University and worked as a pharmaceutical consultant for 45 years. He was an avid golfer, lifelong Yankees fan, and loved summers on the beach in Belmar. He was predeceased in 2017 by his wife of 40 years Jane, and his brother Kenneth. Surviving are his two sons, Eric Golden and Jeff Golden, his daughter-in-law Amy and granddaughter Taylor; his brother Robert Golden; his brother and sister-in-law Marc and Julie Golden, and seven nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11 AM at Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Edison. Burial will follow at 12:15 PM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Linden.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -