Neal Golden
Middletown - Neal Golden, 69, of Middletown, NJ passed away on January 15, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. He was born in Plainfield, NJ to the late Leonard and Jean Golden. Neal was a graduate of Rutgers University and worked as a pharmaceutical consultant for 45 years. He was an avid golfer, lifelong Yankees fan, and loved summers on the beach in Belmar. He was predeceased in 2017 by his wife of 40 years Jane, and his brother Kenneth. Surviving are his two sons, Eric Golden and Jeff Golden, his daughter-in-law Amy and granddaughter Taylor; his brother Robert Golden; his brother and sister-in-law Marc and Julie Golden, and seven nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20th at 11 AM at Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Edison. Burial will follow at 12:15 PM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Linden.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020