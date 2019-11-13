Services
Florham Park - Neal Zuck, 61, of Florham Park, N.J., died in Jupiter, Fla., on Nov. 1, 2019. Born in Long Branch, N.J., he previously resided in Short Hills, and Lakewood, N.J.

Mr. Zuck had a 40-year career in the real estate field. He was a real estate broker for Prominent Properties Sothebys International. He was also President of Westwood Properties and previously President of First Financial Mortgage Corporation. He is survived by his wife, Lori; daughters, Allie and Erin; brother, Glenn (Geri), and sister, Sari.

Services were held on Nov. 5, at Bernheim-Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, Livingston, N.J. Contributions may be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
