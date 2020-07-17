Neil Arthur Den Braven



Ocean Grove - Neil Arthur Den Braven of Ocean Grove, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home. He was 90 years old.



Neil was born in Paterson, NJ and served as an Army Sergeant First Class during the Korean War, fighting on the front lines.



He was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ocean Grove and previously served as a church Trustee. Neil enjoyed helping at the annual St. Paul's Thanksgiving Dinner and was a volunteer caretaker for the church's landscaping needs. He served as Past President of the Ocean Grove Auditorium Choir and was also a member of the Ocean Grove Auditorium Ushers Association.



Neil served as the Captain of the Ocean Grove Fire Police and was a member of E.H. Stokes Fire Company #3. He was also a former member of the Ocean Grove First Aid Squad, serving from 1970 - 1980.



Neil loved all things Ocean Grove and enjoyed walking on the boardwalk or simply sitting on the porch or in the Firehouse.



He was pre-deceased by his wife, Betty Den Braven (nee Greydanus), his parents; Tunis and Nellie (nee DeKorte) Den Braven and his sister, Corene Kuiken.



Surviving are his four children; Sharon (Bob) McEwan of Ocean Grove, NJ, Randy (Leslye) Den Braven of Pine Grove, CA, Glen (Kay) Den Braven of Lowell, MI, and Dawn (Matt) Yoder of Marion, IN; his thirteen grandchildren; Rob (Toni) McEwan, Stephanie (Ken) Washeleski, Jim (Amanda) McEwan, Megan Den Braven, Rebecca (Phil) Lockhart, Allison Den Braven, Sean (Samantha) Den Braven, Aleesha (Brandon) Raker, Ryan Den Braven, Mikayla Yoder, Colin Yoder, Evan Yoder and Seth Yoder, his four great-granddaughters; Camryn McEwan, Lauren Gazell, Breslin Meiste, Amelia Raker, and his great-grandson Liam Neil McEwan, along with his many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at Francioni, Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ, from 4-8 p.m. A celebration of Neil's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Ocean Grove Boardwalk Pavilion.



In lieu of flowers, Neil's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to: St. Paul's United Methodist Church Landscaping Fund, 80 Embury Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756.









