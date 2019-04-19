|
Neil Gilligan
Brick and Davenport, FL - Neil Gilligan, 75, of Greenbriar I, Brick, NJ and Windmill Village, Davenport, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the South Lake Hospital in Clermont, FL. Mr. Gilligan retired in 1990 as Sergeant 1st Class of New Jersey State Police, Badge # 2017, Trenton. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1961-1963. He was a former member of the Troopers Association, West Trenton, past commander of the Manasquan VFW Post #1838, member of the Point Pleasant Elks #1698, member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh in Belmar and the Dawn Patrol Golf Group in Wall. He was a communicant of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant. Neil was a proud American and had the greatest love for God and country. He enjoyed golfing and swimming at the Greenbriar I and Windmill Village pools and quite often was referred to as a "baked potato" by his wife, Kathy while lying out in the sun. In the neighborhood, Neil was known as the man who sat in his garage because he always could be found there working on a project or picking someone up who had fallen during a stroll around the community.
Predeceased by his parents, John J. Sr. and Valeria Gilligan; brother, John J. Gilligan Jr.; nephew, Mickey Gilligan; and niece, Linda Buckowicz. Surviving are his loving wife, Kathy (Aranowicz) Gilligan; son, Michael John Gilligan and his wife, Dawn of Toms River; step sons, Andrew John Aranowicz of Lakewood and Michael John Aranowicz and his wife, Jillian of Brick; grandchildren, Emily and Ian Gilligan; nieces, Kim Mohr and her husband, Art and their son, Dan of Spotswood; niece, Dawn Kovacs of New Jersey; and cousin, Mary Ann Huff of Pennsylvania. He also leaves his pal, Joe Filos of Neptune and many other brothers from the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh and former Troopers Association.
Visiting will be on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant. Burial and military honors will be conducted 1 p.m. at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.
Donations may be made in his name to the s Project.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019