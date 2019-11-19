|
Neil Sullivan
Jackson Twp - Neil Sullivan, 82, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Twp., NJ. He was born in New York City, and grew up in Bronx, NY. He moved to Emerson, NJ, in 1972, and resided there for close to 30 years prior to settling in Jackson Twp., in 2001.
Neil was a United States Army Veteran, stationed in Panama, and proudly serving from 1962-1966.
He was employed as a financial accountant for United Parcel Service for 30 years, which allowed him to retire at the age of 56.
Neil was a little league baseball coach, soccer coach, and USS swimming official. He was a longtime fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants, and (begrudgingly) the NY Jets. Neil also enjoyed playing poker with his friends.
He cared deeply for the welfare of animals which was reflected in his love for his dogs, Jack and Sean, as well as his cat, Connor.
Neil is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Sullivan of Jackson Twp., NJ; and by his sons, Neil Sullivan of Englishtown, NJ, and James Sullivan of Jackson Twp., NJ.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 10 AM-12 Noon with his Funeral Service at Noon, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Neil's memory to WAGS (Westlake Animal Group), c/o Westlake Golf and Country Club, 1 Pine Lake Circle, Jackson, NJ 08527 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019