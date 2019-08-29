Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME
6250 Highway 9
Howell, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME
6250 Highway 9
Howell, NJ
Nelda Cruz


1947 - 2019
Nelda Cruz Obituary
Nelda Cruz

Lakewood - Nelda Cruz was born September 14th 1947, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

Nelda was pre-deceased by her mother Rosa M. Tirado and father Francisco Vasquez. Surviving are 4 daughters; Yolanda Andujar, Erica Andujar, and husband Brian Frazier, Evelina Andujar, Carmen Friedman and husband Justin Friedman, 5 grandchildren; Kenneth Calhoun, Yolanda Crawford, Ramel Andujar, Destiny Lowe and Keon Cooper, 6 great grandchildren; Kadel ,Starasia, Kaliyah, Nazeriyah, My savior and Star Calhoun, a sister, Francis Allman, 2 brothers; Norman Tirado and Angel Cruz Tirado, a niece; Sol Quinn and a nephew; Isaac Allman, and her great nieces and nephews; Briana Quinn, Isabel Allman, Beverly McGivney, Isaac Allman Jr., and Corey and Jeremy Tirado.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 am until the funeral service at 10:30 am at the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lakewood.

For further info:

funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 29, 2019
