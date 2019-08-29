|
Nelda Cruz
Lakewood - Nelda Cruz was born September 14th 1947, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
Nelda was pre-deceased by her mother Rosa M. Tirado and father Francisco Vasquez. Surviving are 4 daughters; Yolanda Andujar, Erica Andujar, and husband Brian Frazier, Evelina Andujar, Carmen Friedman and husband Justin Friedman, 5 grandchildren; Kenneth Calhoun, Yolanda Crawford, Ramel Andujar, Destiny Lowe and Keon Cooper, 6 great grandchildren; Kadel ,Starasia, Kaliyah, Nazeriyah, My savior and Star Calhoun, a sister, Francis Allman, 2 brothers; Norman Tirado and Angel Cruz Tirado, a niece; Sol Quinn and a nephew; Isaac Allman, and her great nieces and nephews; Briana Quinn, Isabel Allman, Beverly McGivney, Isaac Allman Jr., and Corey and Jeremy Tirado.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 am until the funeral service at 10:30 am at the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell, NJ. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lakewood.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 29, 2019