Nellie C. Fiorentino
Neptune - Nellie C. Fiorentino, 61, of Neptune, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Nellie was a lifelong resident of Neptune and a graduate of Neptune High School, Class of 1976. She was employed as a human resources manager for over 20 years with Transdev North America, Neptune. She loved the Jersey Shore, music, all things 1950's, and was always admired for her fashion sense and quick wit. But above all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Nellie was predeceased by her father, Michael Fiorentino, and her brother, Michael Fiorentino. She is survived by her mother, Grace Fiorentino, of Neptune, her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Phil Stone, of Lanoka Harbor, and her grandchildren, Michael and Benjamin Stone. Also surviving are Nellie's siblings, Rose Joyce and her husband Rich, of Neptune, Anthony Fiorentino, of Neptune, Carl Fiorentino and his wife Mychelle, of Tinton Falls, and Christina Cusack and her husband Timothy, of Wall, as well as several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10 AM, followed by burial at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nellie's memory may be made to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Ave., Ocean Grove, NJ 07756, or via www.marysplacebythesea.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019