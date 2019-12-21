|
Nellie F. Jackson
Freehold - Our beloved Nellie F. Jackson, lived 90 beautiful and faithful years. She was a former resident of NJ and a former member of Bethel AME Church Freehold. She retired from Marboro State Hospital after 33 years. She move to Delray Beach Florida to enjoy her family and friends. She was a faithful member of Saint Paul AME Church. On Dec 5, 2019 Nellie transitioned and her Home Going was celebrated on Dec 14, 2019. Serv. by Shuler Memorial Chapel, 561 882 4255.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019