Nelson A. Roman



Port Monmouth - Nelson A Roman, Sr. 77, of Port Monmouth NJ passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. A longtime resident of Port Monmouth, Nelson was a proud native of Puerto Rico born in the town of Isabela.



Nelson was a volunteer firefighter with Station 6 Port Monmouth Fire Company serving the people for over 20 years. He served as President of APPDC (Associated Professional Painting Decorators and Contractors) Monmouth County Chapter for two years. He retired from the Township of Middletown Sewer Authority in 2007. He inspired many with his amazing green thumb and his love of gardening.



Surviving are his wife Betty Roman, his mother Genoveva Roman; daughter DeAnna Schwarz and son-in-law Scott, daughter Barbara Annuzzi and son-in-law Al; son Nelson Roman Jr. and daughter-in-law Jennifer; grandchildren Andrew, Matthew and Luke Annuzzi, Victoria and Kate Schwarz and Alexa and Logan Roman; siblings Esther Jensen, Nydia Tice, Pete Roman, Paul Roman, Maggie Mohler and Edna Casella. He is predeceased by his father Jesus Roman Sr. and sister Ada Conk.



Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









