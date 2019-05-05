|
Nelson Edward Smock
Manalapan - Nelson Smock, 76, of Manalapan died peacefully May 2, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune, New Jersey surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Elyse (Martin) Smock for over 50 years. He was born in Long Branch, New Jersey and resided in North Dakota, Texas, and Missouri before settling in Manalapan 37 years ago. He graduated from Long Branch High School and obtained a B.S. degree from Monmouth University after serving in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis aboard the USS Hazelwood destroyer. He was a retired telecommunications engineer with Telcordia. Nelson was an active parishioner at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with a deep faith in God. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Englishtown and a member of the Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). He was passionate about helping others, really enjoyed discussing politics, traveling, camping, fishing, biking, photography and using ham radios.
Nelson's family was the center of his life and he lived to be with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing, but know that he peacefully found his way Home.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Dorothy Smock. Nelson is survived by his wife Elyse; daughter Victoria Slater and her husband Glen; son Ryan Smock and his wife Cathy; son James Smock and his wife Kara; sister Carol Brown; grandchildren Kayla, Matthew, Daniel and Ava Smock.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nelson's life at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan on Tuesday, 4:00 to 8:00 PM. There will be a funeral liturgy on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church, Manalapan. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Cancer Research Institute or Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019