Nelson Peter Towle
Manasquan - Nelson Peter Towle, 66, a longtime resident of the Jersey Shore passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Nelson grew up in Spring Lake and attended St. Catharine's Grammar School, then graduated from Manasquan High School in 1972. He received a degree in Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University in 1977. His first employment was a summer job at the old Essex and Sussex Hotel. He was employed for 37 years at Hilman Inc. in Marlboro, a world renowned manufacturer, retiring in 2019. He was a Manasquan resident for 40 years. Nelson enjoyed spending vacation time with family on Moosehead Lake in Maine, accompanied by his beloved dog, Roxy. He was an avid sports fan,and enjoyed following the NY Giants and NY Mets.
He is survived by his mother, Edythe Buchter of Wall, his Auntie Anne Williams of Oradell, his sister Edythe Curran of Connecticut and brother Chris Towle (Diane) of New York. Also survived by his cousins, who are like brothers and sisters, they are Kathy and Richie Malhame of Allenwood, Roy Williams of New Milford, and Ward Williams and Scott Williams of Florida. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and step-family (Buchter) and area friends. Nelson was an easygoing, unassuming person with a good heart. He was well loved by family and friends and will be missed.
Family and friends will be contacted in the future for a NJ memorial event.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020