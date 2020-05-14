Nestor B. Cenatus
Nestor B. Cenatus

88 years old. Born in Petion-Ville Haiti. Came to United States in 1998 and resides in Asbury Park, NJ. Died on Monday May 11, 2020. Leaving his surviving wife Pauline Etienne Cenatus, and 6 Children: Marie Jo Antoine, Luckner Cenatus, Reynold Eenatus, Ritchel Cenatus, Mitsou Cenatus & Woodley Cenatus. 10 Grand Children along with his one son in law Andre Antoine and his one daughter in law Sidonie Cenatus. He was a strong, hardworking man who set the tone for the family to grow and expand. Rest In Peace Father, You will live in our hearts forever.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
