Nestor B. Cenatus



88 years old. Born in Petion-Ville Haiti. Came to United States in 1998 and resides in Asbury Park, NJ. Died on Monday May 11, 2020. Leaving his surviving wife Pauline Etienne Cenatus, and 6 Children: Marie Jo Antoine, Luckner Cenatus, Reynold Eenatus, Ritchel Cenatus, Mitsou Cenatus & Woodley Cenatus. 10 Grand Children along with his one son in law Andre Antoine and his one daughter in law Sidonie Cenatus. He was a strong, hardworking man who set the tone for the family to grow and expand. Rest In Peace Father, You will live in our hearts forever.









