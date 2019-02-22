|
Nettie Anne Peck Aker (Sarge)
Belmar - Nettie Anne Peck Aker (Sarge), 88 passed into the arms of our Lord on February 20th, 2019 at JSUMC with all of her loving family by her side. She lived the most magnificent life any individual could imagine. Not only was she the wife of Donald for the past 64 years, she was the world's best mom to Mary Anne (Jody); Billy (Roseann); Fred (JeanAnn); and Clifford (Karel). Additionally, she was mom to so many others, which include Tracy and way too many others to name. Nettie Anne lived in Chicago until enlisting in the US Army in 1950, a service she was proud of and earned her the family nickname of Sarge. While serving in Japan she met the love of her life, Don and six weeks later married. She returned stateside residing in West Orange, NJ where she raised her family until moving to Belmar, NJ in 1968. In Belmar, she became well known to many and was very involved in the community and several organizations. One of her most cherished honors was being named the Deputy Grand Marshall of the Belmar St. Patrick's Parade in 2013, sharing the honor with a longtime friend and cohort. So many of her loving memories came from the many many cruises she shared with friends and family.
Nettie Anne's family also included nine grandchildren: Christopher, Carry, Billy, Melissa, Nikki, CJ, Kyle, Justin, and Dylan. Additionally, she was spoiled with five great-grandchildren and 1 more on the way that she was able to see pictures of prior to her passing. She will be missed by so many and she loved even more.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2 - 6 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. On Monday, February 25, 2019, there will be a visitation form 10 am to 11 am at CrossPoint Church 462 Squankum Yellowbrook Road Farmingdale, NJ 07727 prior to the 11 am service. Interment will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Avenue New York, NY 10065 in the memo on the check please put "Dr. Virginia Klimek Research Fund" or by going online to - http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/InLovingMemoryofNettieAnneAker .
