1/1
Newton Beron
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Newton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Newton Beron

Tinton Falls - November 16, 1927-October 15, 2020. NEWTON BERON, 92, of Tinton Falls, died peaceably in his sleep on October 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Herman Beron, and a younger brother, Kay Morton Beron. Mr. Beron's wife of sixty years, the former Bernice Horvieth, died on May 26th, 2011. He is survived by his daughter, Jill McCarney, her husband James, three grandchildren, Tara, Dana, Megan, and her husband Aaron, and great-grandson Anderson.

Mr. Beron was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, where he attended public schools. He completed a year at New York University before enlisting in the Army where he served in the Office of Secretary General Staff, Frankfurt, Germany. After returning home he completed his A.B. in Biology and Psychology at Rutgers University and an M.A. in Science and Education at Montclair State University.

Mr. Beron began his professional career in 1952 teaching Biology at Rumson High School. He became a part-time guidance counselor as well as Rumson's first Tennis coach. After Rumson regionalized with Fair Haven, Mr. Beron was promoted to Director of Guidance and then Assistant Superintendent. There, after receiving input from both faculty and student sources, Mr. Beron developed an innovative open curriculum program that attracted federal funding for development and ultimately served as a model for High School curricula across the country. Following his retirement from the RFHRHS, he worked in supervisory positions at both MONARC and Rugby School before retiring after 43 years as an educator. Mr. Beron was an avid sports fan with unfailing loyalty to the New York Yankees and football Giants.

A private service was held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at John E. Day Funeral Home, with entombment to follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John E Day Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved