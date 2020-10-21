Newton Beron



Tinton Falls - November 16, 1927-October 15, 2020. NEWTON BERON, 92, of Tinton Falls, died peaceably in his sleep on October 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Herman Beron, and a younger brother, Kay Morton Beron. Mr. Beron's wife of sixty years, the former Bernice Horvieth, died on May 26th, 2011. He is survived by his daughter, Jill McCarney, her husband James, three grandchildren, Tara, Dana, Megan, and her husband Aaron, and great-grandson Anderson.



Mr. Beron was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, where he attended public schools. He completed a year at New York University before enlisting in the Army where he served in the Office of Secretary General Staff, Frankfurt, Germany. After returning home he completed his A.B. in Biology and Psychology at Rutgers University and an M.A. in Science and Education at Montclair State University.



Mr. Beron began his professional career in 1952 teaching Biology at Rumson High School. He became a part-time guidance counselor as well as Rumson's first Tennis coach. After Rumson regionalized with Fair Haven, Mr. Beron was promoted to Director of Guidance and then Assistant Superintendent. There, after receiving input from both faculty and student sources, Mr. Beron developed an innovative open curriculum program that attracted federal funding for development and ultimately served as a model for High School curricula across the country. Following his retirement from the RFHRHS, he worked in supervisory positions at both MONARC and Rugby School before retiring after 43 years as an educator. Mr. Beron was an avid sports fan with unfailing loyalty to the New York Yankees and football Giants.



A private service was held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at John E. Day Funeral Home, with entombment to follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport.









