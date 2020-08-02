1/
Nicholas A. Ciervo
Nicholas A. Ciervo

Toms River - Nicholas A. Ciervo, age 86 of Toms River, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Rose Ciervo, and his brothers Frank and Joseph Ciervo.

Surviving are his wife Rosemarie Mortelliti Ciervo, daughter Debbie and partner Bob; sons Steve and wife Donna, Larry and wife Doreen, John and wife Sharon, Nicholas and former wife Jenny; grandchildren, Alex, Robbie, Alana, Alyssa, Jeffrey, Andrew, and McKenna. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be Thursday 10:30 AM at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Toms River followed by the entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
AUG
6
Entombment
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
