Nicholas A. Ciervo
Toms River - Nicholas A. Ciervo, age 86 of Toms River, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Rose Ciervo, and his brothers Frank and Joseph Ciervo.
Surviving are his wife Rosemarie Mortelliti Ciervo, daughter Debbie and partner Bob; sons Steve and wife Donna, Larry and wife Doreen, John and wife Sharon, Nicholas and former wife Jenny; grandchildren, Alex, Robbie, Alana, Alyssa, Jeffrey, Andrew, and McKenna. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Mass will be Thursday 10:30 AM at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Toms River followed by the entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River.