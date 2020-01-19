Services
Nicholas Consiglio
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Freehold - Nicholas A. Consiglio age 92 of Freehold died Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Centra State Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Nicholas was born in Elizabeth, in the Peterstown Section, lived in Brick for many years before moving to Wilmington, NC in 2003 and moved to Freehold in 2015. He was in charge of Production Control for New Brunswick Scientific in Edison for many years. He was a WW II Navy Veteran serving from 1945 to 1947 and was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine R.C. Church in Freehold. Nicholas was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Jane in 2008. And his sisters, Rosalie Sherman, Marie Badge and Carmela Rusciano. Surviving are his son, Michael and his wife, Lisa of Tinton Falls and his daughter, Lisa Consiglio-Wolff and her husband, Stephen of Freehold. Nicholas loved to cook, bake and garden as well as cheer on the NY Yankees. He loved the beach. Viewing hours will be held on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 10:00am at St. Dominic's R.C. Church in Brick. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle. To send condolences to the family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
