Nicholas A. Rao



Brick - Nicholas A. Rao, "Nick", passed away at Ocean Medical Center on Saturday November 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Brooklyn, New York on December 30, 1932, he was the son of the late Frank & Rose Rao of Flushing, New York. He attended New York University and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He later was employed by Celanese Plastics in Chatham, New Jersey as a North American Regional Vice President. He established his own company, Nicra, Inc. in Piscataway, New Jersey. As a young man he enlisted in the USNR and trained as a Navy Pilot with a rank of Lt. (j.g.).



He had a witty sense of humor and loved telling jokes and making people laugh Nick lived in Edison, New Jersey for 39 years, before moving to Brick, New Jersey.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Catherine Rao: daughter, Roselia Csik and her husband Dale Csik of Lawrenceville, NJ, Granddaughter, Samantha Csik in Santa Barbara, CA and Grandson Erik Csik in Philadelphia, PA; Robert Rao & Peter of San Francisco, CA; Christopher Rao of NJ; Brother, Richard Rao and his wife Angela; Nephews, Anthony and Nicholas Rao of New York. He also had many cousins and friends.



Nick will be sadly missed always and forever, Rest in Peace. Visitation will be Thursday December 3, 2020 from 12:00pm- 2:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. Entombment will take place Friday at noon at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, NJ









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store