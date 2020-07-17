Nicholas Albert Garreffa



Delta, CO - Nicholas Albert Garreffa, 71, of Delta, Colorado, passed away on July 9th, 2020.



Born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Frank and Vivian Garreffa, Nick graduated from Long Branch High School in 1968. After attending Brookdale Community College, he worked in the family plumbing business. He married the love of his life, Madeline Batsis, in 1976 and then worked with his father- and mother-in-law Chris and Sophie Batsis in their family restaurant business in Middletown, NJ. In 1981, Nick and Madeline moved to Vernal, Utah, where they farmed and raised cattle, horses, and chocolate labradors on their ranch. Nick was an active fireman and served as fire chief in the Avalon fire department. In 1998, they moved to Olathe, Colorado, where he continued ranching and was active in the local fire and first aid departments in the Intermountain Region. In 2019, they moved to Delta, Colorado.



Those who knew him remember his kind hazel eyes, and his loving and generous spirit. He loved the ocean and, in his younger days would often be seen with a surf board or riding a wave. He was a devoted husband, an avid outdoorsman, a respected and proud member of his community, and a natural leader.



Surviving are: his loving wife Madeline Batsis, his sister and brother-in-law Janice and Vince Alvino of Allenwood, NJ, his brother John Garreffa, his brother-in-law, Ted Batsis, his adoring nephews, Chris Alvino, Brian Alvino, Nicholas Alvino, John Banks, and great nieces and nephews Wade, Grant and Sophia Alvino. He was predeceased by his nephew Adam Alvino.



Memorial services are private. Taylor Funeral Service, Delta, Colorado, 970-874-9988.









