Nicholas Aldarelli Jr.
Nicholas Ralph Aldarelli Jr. 11/2/1952-4/11/2020 AKA "Uncle Nickey" passed away surrounded by his loving family. Nick was born in Asbury Park a city he loved. He graduated from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel grade school and Ocean Township High School. He was currently the quintessential managing bartender at The Elbow Room in Bradley Beach and was an avid golfer. He was predeceased by his parents Nicholas R. Sr. and Mary Fiorillo Aldarelli and his loving nephew Nicholas Anthony Aldarelli. He is survived by his daughter Nicole, son Donny his daughter in law Cortney and his four grandchildren Madden Jersey, Jaidyn, Takoda and Briana. Also survived by his sisters Ursula and her husband Donald Fornicola, Sister Christina Aldarelli IHM Francis Giacone and his brother Ralph Aldarelli and his life partner Philip Degenstein and many nieces and nephews, cousins and too many friends to mention.
Unfortunately due to the covid-19 virus no services can be held but a memorial service is planned for a later date. If anyone would like to acknowledge Nick, per his request, please send contributions to : Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Center 2300 Adams Avenue Scranton, Pa. 18509
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020