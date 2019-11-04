|
Nicholas C. Buscio
Wall Twp. - Nicholas C Buscio, 89, of Wall Twp., entered into eternal life at home on Sunday November 3.
Nicholas worked as an Air Brakeman for Con Rail and then NJ Transit Rail Roads for over 43 years. He was a proud Veteran who's served in the Army and spent two years serving in Korea.
Nicholas was born in Jersey City and lived in Rutherford before moving to Wall Twp. 27 years ago. He was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar.
Nicholas was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary "Cookie" Buscio (2017) and his devoted daughter Angela Buscio (2011).
Nicholas and his late wife, Mary were members of the Italian American Club. They enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City, cherished their two grandsons and had many enjoyable times with their family pet, Holly.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Josephine Buscio, Marie Buscio Doviak and her late husband James, Linda Buscio DiGenio and her husband Mark, and her grandsons, Anthony Doviak and Steven DiGenio.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 6 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday November 7, at 10:30 am at the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar. Entombment to follow at Atlantic View Cemetery Mausoleum, Manasquan. Donations in his name to the would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019