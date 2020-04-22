|
Nicholas C Fiore Jr 78, passed away peacefully at Care One at Arbors Nursing Home on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 after a long illness.
Born in Orange, NJ, he lived there until moving to Ocean County in 1973. After high school he served in the US Army. He worked for NJ Bell and was a member of the IBEW before retiring in 2004.
Nicholas was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas Sr and Marion Fiore and his siblings Dolores Villecco, Leonard Fiore, and Clare Willi.
Surviving are his devoted and loving wife of 56 years Mary Troncone Fiore, his children Nicholas Fiore III and his partner Cindy, Leonard Fiore, John Fiore and wife Jodie, Donna Tansley and her husband Walter and Jeanette Fiore and her fiancé Greg. Nicholas is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
Nicholas had a personality all of his own and will be deeply missed.
His family would like to thank the staff at Care One at Arbors for for their kindness and care for the last 7 years.
Cremation will be private and a repass will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020