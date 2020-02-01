Services
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord RC Church
185 Applegarth Rd.
Monroe Twp., NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Frasco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas C. Frasco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas C. Frasco Obituary
Nicholas C. Frasco

Long Branch - Nicholas C. Frasco, 88, passed away on Friday January 31, 2020 at Monmouth Care Center in Long Branch. Nicholas was born in Newark and lived in Long Branch since 1958. Nicholas was the owner of several businesses throughout his life, the last being a restaurant on the boardwalk in Long Branch. He loved sports, especially the Giants and Yankees. Nicholas liked playing cards and spent many enjoyable hours at Atlantic City and the race track.

Nicholas was preceded in death by two brothers: Joseph J. Frasco (1967) and Albert A. Frasco (2017).

He is survived by his sister, Lucille (Frasco) Ricci of Monroe Twp. and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral liturgy will be 10am Monday February 3, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church - 185 Applegarth Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery - East Hanover.

For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation - www.parkinson.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -