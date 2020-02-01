|
|
Nicholas C. Frasco
Long Branch - Nicholas C. Frasco, 88, passed away on Friday January 31, 2020 at Monmouth Care Center in Long Branch. Nicholas was born in Newark and lived in Long Branch since 1958. Nicholas was the owner of several businesses throughout his life, the last being a restaurant on the boardwalk in Long Branch. He loved sports, especially the Giants and Yankees. Nicholas liked playing cards and spent many enjoyable hours at Atlantic City and the race track.
Nicholas was preceded in death by two brothers: Joseph J. Frasco (1967) and Albert A. Frasco (2017).
He is survived by his sister, Lucille (Frasco) Ricci of Monroe Twp. and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral liturgy will be 10am Monday February 3, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church - 185 Applegarth Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery - East Hanover.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation - www.parkinson.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020