Nicholas C. Sica
Middletown - Nicholas C. Sica, 76, of Middletown, died Wednesday, at his home. He was born in Jersey City and lived there before moving to Middletown in 1974. After serving in the United States Army, Nicholas worked for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Bayshore Council 2858 and played cards at the Middletown Senior Citizen Center at Croydon Hall.
He is survived by his two sons; Warren Sica of Loveland, CO, and Nicholas C. Sica Jr. of Allenstown, NH. Also surviving are daughter-in-law Caydee Sica, and granddaughter Finley Sica, and family friend Barbara Maggia. Nicholas will be sadly missed by his longtime great friend and neighbor Jim Swords, family, and many friends.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his father, Warren J. Sica in 1987, his mother Angelina Sica in 2011, and brother Anthony Sica in February.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting contributions to: Croydon Hall Senior Center 900 Leonardville Rd. Middletown, NJ 07737. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019