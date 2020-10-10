1/
Nicholas D. Castellano Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas D. Castellano, Jr.

Whiting - Nicholas D. Castellano, Jr., 88, of Whiting passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home. Nicholas was a corrections officer for Rahway State Prison for many years before retiring. Born in Newark, he resided in Linden, NJ and Port Orange, FL before moving to Whiting in 2009. Nicholas was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Whiting. Nicholas was predeceased by his wife Ann in 2018 and his son Michael in 2018. Nicholas is survived by 3 daughters Susan Tulli and her husband, James, Jeanette Lago, Denise Jabbari, 2 brothers Francis and Robert, 3 step-daughters Karen Stiuso and her husband, James, Laurie Lamotte and her husband, Richard, Kristi DeFalco and her husband, James, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Deborah Heart & Lung Association, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved