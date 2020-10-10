Nicholas D. Castellano, Jr.
Whiting - Nicholas D. Castellano, Jr., 88, of Whiting passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home. Nicholas was a corrections officer for Rahway State Prison for many years before retiring. Born in Newark, he resided in Linden, NJ and Port Orange, FL before moving to Whiting in 2009. Nicholas was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Whiting. Nicholas was predeceased by his wife Ann in 2018 and his son Michael in 2018. Nicholas is survived by 3 daughters Susan Tulli and her husband, James, Jeanette Lago, Denise Jabbari, 2 brothers Francis and Robert, 3 step-daughters Karen Stiuso and her husband, James, Laurie Lamotte and her husband, Richard, Kristi DeFalco and her husband, James, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Deborah Heart & Lung Association
, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.