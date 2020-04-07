|
Nicholas DeBonis
Manchester - Nicholas DeBonis 97 of Manchester died Monday April 6, 2020 at Arbors Complete Care Canter, Toms River. Born in Brooklyn, NY he resided in Beachwood for 50 years, then Berkeley for 9 years before moving to Manchester in 2014. He was a mason contractor for Rocco DeBonis Mason Contractors in Toms River. He served in the Navy from during World War II from 1942-1946. He was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed his vegetable garden and loved being a mason. He was devoted to his family and religion. He is predeceased by his wife, Susan in 2019. Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel & Katherine, Kenneth, Dennis & Dolores and Nicholas Jr and Chris; 2 daughters, Susan Bordo and Sharon Halacha &her husband Robert and 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Family visitation is Thursday 2-5 PM with a 5 pm service and Military Taps to follow. Interment is Monday at brigadier gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make your donations to the Calvary Light House 113 E. County Line Road, Lakewood, NJ 08701. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020