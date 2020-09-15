1/1
Nicholas DelGiudice
Nicholas DelGiudice

Pt. Monmouth - Nicholas DelGiudice, 85, of Port Monmouth, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family early Sept 15th, 2020. He was born in Queens, NY to the late Nicholas and Mary (Savino) DelGiudice. He served in the US Army from 1955-1963 and graduated with a degree in Accounting from Queens College.

He was a devoted family man and devout Catholic, who enjoyed the beach and pool, Christmas time and football Sundays. He moved to NJ in 1979, and was an active parishioner of St. Mary's in Middletown. He worked as an Accountant in New York City for Sperry and Societe Generale, retiring 2005.

He is predeceased by his brothers - Frank, Louis, Toby and a sister Mae Krotz, and his granddaughter Joan Louise Keith. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Antoinette (Buccola) DelGiudice, his 4 daughters - Teresa DelGiudice, Lori DelGiudice, Barbara (Ian) Keith, and Mary (Derek) Kopp - and 3 grandchildren Vivian, Sam, and Nicholas.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. According to current guidelines, the funeral home can accommodate 50 visitors at a time in the building and face coverings and social distancing should be observed. There will be a Funeral Liturgy on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 am at Mary Mother of God Church. Burial will follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please send donations, in his memory, to either Joan's Reach or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
