|
|
Nicholas Fama
Toms River - Nicholas Fama 83 years old of Toms River passed away February 23, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
He was born in New Brunswick, NJ, Nick worked for General Motors for 33 years until his retirement. He is survived by his beloved wife Harriet Smalto Fama. His devoted children Nicholas, Richard, Christopher, Gary Gettis, Ricky Gettis, Cherie Forest and Diane Minichino. Also surviving are his brother Angelo Fama, sister Fran Renna, his cherished 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Nick was a kind and loving man he loved his family, friends and had a special love of animals.
A celebration of Nick's life will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will begin at 4:00pm at the funeral home. Cremation was private. In Lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN would be appreciated. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 25, 2019