Nicholas Giuriceo
Belford - Nicholas Giuriceo, 72, of Belford, NJ, died on March 2, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born in the Bronx to the late Leo and Nancy Giuriceo. Nicholas lived in Belford for over 45 years. "Big Nick", as he was known to the other members of the Middletown Elks Lodge, lived a simple life. He met his future wife and soulmate, Barbara Marie (nee Duane), in the 1st grade, eventually being married for 45 years until her death in 2012. And he worked at his one company, Central Elevator of NY, from when he was 19 until his retirement in April of 2006 rising through the ranks from an apprentice to an Inspector with the company. His mechanical inclination led him to thoroughly enjoy his work. Nicholas was active as a Middletown Elk since 2002 and served in various committees and positions. Referred to as big Nick for his height and heart he would always give to those who asked. His wife, daughters, grandchildren and friends gave him strength and great joy.
Surviving are his four daughters, Jena (Robert) Molignano, AnneMarie (Charles) Haltiwanger, Nancy (Christopher) Cardone of Charlotte, NC, Denise Guiriceo; his six grandchildren, Robbie, Justin, Cole, Mia, Lana, and Sean; and his sister, Christine Giuriceo.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 8:15 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Catherine Laboure Church., 110 Bray Ave., N. Middletown. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Nicholas's name to the Middletown Elks - Special Childrens Committee, 251 Church St., Belford, NJ 07718.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019