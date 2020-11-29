Nicholas J. DiBenedettoBrandywine at Toms River - Nicholas J. DiBenedetto, 87 of Brandywine in Toms River passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27.Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John A. and Lucy (nee Marrazzo) DiBenedetto, he proudly served in the US Army and then went on to graduate from St. John's University, School of Pharmacy in 1955. He moved his family to Howell and lived there for almost four decades. Nick was centered in his Catholic faith and attended Mass at St. Luke's Church in Toms River.Nicholas was a well-known Pharmacist at the Jersey Shore for over 47 years including the Circle Plaza and Main Pharmacys of Manasquan and finally he worked at Campbell's Pharmacy, Sea Girt, NJ. He had great compassion and generosity as he was inspired to help and serve his customers and community.Nick had great pride his Italian heritage and Brooklyn roots and was an avid reader of history. He loved Jeopardy, his vacations to Pawleys Island, SC and walking the boards at the Spring Lake South End Pavilion. The ocean and sand in Spring Lake was his favorite destination and spending endless time with his lifetime friends talking about his grandchildren and baseball. With a gregarious personality, he was known as the "mayor" and brought his sense of humor forward to connect with people and share stories about family.He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Marguerite (nee Traina) DiBenedetto, his children and their spouses; John J. and Rose DiBenedetto of Northborough, MA, Joseph C. and Jeanne DiBenedetto of Tinton Falls, NJ, Patricia and William Foley of Hockessin, DE, a brother Michael and Dolores DiBenedetto of Bluffton, SC, and 6 grandchildren Gabrielle, Nicole Foley, Caroline Foley, Alexandra, Jacqueline and a predeceased infant grandchild, Christopher.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Interment will be in the DiBenedetto Family plot in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Hope for the Warriors organization:Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.To offer condolences to the family please visit