Nicholas LaGrutta
Brick - Nicholas LaGrutta, age 96, of Brick, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Willow Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brick. Born and raised in Newark, he lived in Belleville prior to moving to Brick in 1985. He worked as a machinist for Bobst Group in Roseland, NJ for over 20 years before retiring many years ago.
Nicholas proudly served our country in the United States Army during World War II in the Middle Eastern Campaign-European and African Operation-Anzio Express. He was a master gardener.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his wife Christine in 1977. He is survived by his son Anthony LaGrutta and his wife Debbie of New Egypt; his daughter Joanne Travers of Ocean; his sister Filomena Garafola of Brick; 6 grandchildren James Travers, Patrick Travers and his wife Melissa, Jennifer Rajner and her husband Alex, Stacie Afonso and her husband Brian, Bill LaGrutta and his wife Amanda, and Paul Maynard; and 8 great-grandchildren Ryan, Paige, Tyler, Isabella, Mia, Brody, Jameson and Dylan.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 3PM to 7PM with a funeral service beginning at 6:30PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick, NJ. Interment will be on Friday at 12:00 noon at Holy Cross Cemetery. North Arlington. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019