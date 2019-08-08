|
|
Nicholas M. Cindea
Spring Lake Hts. - Nicholas M. Cindea of Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune.
Nicholas was born on June 3, 1929 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to the late Nicholas and Flora Cindea. He attended Farrell High School where he was an outstanding scholar and stand out athlete and played football, basketball, and baseball. He was captain of all three sports.
In 2003, Cindea established a Scholarship for his Alma Mater to be awarded to the top Scholar Athlete attending a Four-Year College.
Following high school, Cindea attended Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio where he earned a BS degree and continued his athletic prowess on the basketball court. He was the first player in a 15-year span to be named to the All Ohio Conference as a point guard.
In 1954, Cindea earned his juris doctor degree from the University of Pittsburgh Law School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and attended Officer Candidate School and served aboard the USS Roanoke in the Far East.
In 1958, Cindea was honorably discharged from the Navy as a Lieutenant JG. He established a private law practice in Union, New Jersey and in later years joined the firm of Henry Buchanan in Roseland, New Jersey. He was recognized numerous years for his outstanding legal expertise, ethics, and stewardship towards his clients. He continued at the firm until his retirement.
Nicholas was predeceased by his sisters Anna, Mary, Florence and Aurelia and his brothers Victor, Daniel, and Paul and his beloved grandson, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Luane and his loving children Lawrence (Maria), Robert (Patricia), and Leanne (Michael) and his beloved grandchildren, Karen and Daniel. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2-5pm at O'Brien Funeral Home at 2028 NJ-35 in Wall Township, New Jersey 07719. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30am at O'Brien Funeral Home with a final service to follow at St. Anne's Cemetery and Mausoleum at 1610 Allenwood Road, Wall, New Jersey 07719. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019