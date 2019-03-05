|
|
Nicholas Marinaro
Oceanport - Nicholas Marinaro, age 92 of Oceanport, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Born and raised in Newark he moved to Oceanport in 1980. He was a polisher at Standard Stainless Company in Irvington and after retirement enjoyed many years at Tamarack Self-Storage and Warehousing in Neptune. Nicholas was a parishioner of St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown. He served our Country honorably in the US Army during WWII and was a member of the American Legion, Post 346 in Neptune.
He was predeceased by his parents, Giuseppe and Maria Marinaro; two brothers, Salvatore and Armand Marinaro and three sisters, Ann Briscione, Rose McCuri and Carmella Marinaro. Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Viola Marinaro; his son and daughter in law, Joseph and Emilia Marinaro; his daughter, Cindy Marinaro Bass; three grandchildren, Kimberly Bass, Nicole Marinaro and Nicholas Bass; his sister, Joan Giordano and sister in law, Jean Marinaro.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Friday; 9:00 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 am at St. Dorothea's Church in Eatontown. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019