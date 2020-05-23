Nicholas (Nick) Mario Gigliotti, Sr.



Manchester - Nicholas (Nick) Mario Gigliotti Sr., 83, died of natural causes on May 16, 2020 in Manchester, NJ. Nick was born on July 12, 1936 in Philadelphia PA and is predeceased by his parents, Joseph E. Gigliotti and Phyllis Paladino. After graduating from West Catholic High School in Southwest Philadelphia, PA, Nick proudly served his country in the Marine Corps before receiving his certification as an electrician from Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA.



Nick married the love of his life, Norma Jean Schrader on January 26, 1963. After 56 years of marriage, Norma, 73, died from pancreatic cancer on March 17, 2019. Together they raised five wonderful children: Christina, Deanna, Nadine, Nicholas Jr. and Matthew. Nick began his career as an electrician at Lit Brothers in Philadelphia, PA and retired, as a member of, and shop steward for IBEW 400, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ, in 1992.



Nick loved being surrounded by family, coaching his children's soccer team when they were younger, participating in church activities with Norma, taking the occasional trip to Atlantic City to play the slots, cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles or Flyers, and cooking family meals. In recent years Nick and Norma traveled to Italy and vacationed in Hawaii and the Canary Islands with Norma's beloved brother, Henry Schrader and his wife, Eileen. In 2013 Nick and Norma celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their marriage vows in a ceremony that took place in Hawaii.



Nick loved watching cooking shows, and was, himself, a great cook famous for his meatballs, pasta and gravy. Nick was easy to be around and could be happy simply enjoying a cup of coffee while sitting around the kitchen table talking about the Eagles' draft picks or critiquing local diners.



He is survived by daughter Christina Danis and her husband Ross, Charlotte, NC, and grandchildren, Makenzie Danis, Nashville, TN, and RJ Danis and his wife Alicia, and great grandchildren, Keegan Danis and Ellery Danis, Somerville, NJ; daughter Deanna Gigliotti and grandsons, Logan Stickno and Hunter Stickno and great granddaughter, Laila Stickno, Toms River, NJ; daughter Nadine Gigliotti, Point Pleasant, NJ; son Nicholas M. Gigliotti Jr. and his wife Stephanie, and grandson Nicholas M. Gigliotti III, Jackson, NJ; and son Matthew Gigliotti and his wife Cari, and granddaughters Kyley Gigliotti and Ashlyn Gigliotti, and grandson, Bryce Gigliotti, Mason, Ohio.



Cremation will be private under the direction of Riggs-Bugbee Funeral Home, Forked River, NJ. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. Condolences can be sent C/O Christina Danis, 2850 Temple Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205. They will be shared with the entire family when the celebration of Nick's life is held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Nicholas M. Gigliotti, Sr. to the Eagles Charitable Foundation, NovaCare Complex, One NovaCare Way, Philadelphia, PA. 19145.









