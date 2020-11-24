Nicholas Robert Farrell
Ocean Township - On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Nicholas Robert Farrell, beloved son and brother, passed away at the age of 26. Nick was born in 1994. He graduated Ocean Township High School in 2012 where he made lifelong friends. He was an aspiring barber and was attending the Monmouth County Vocational School for Cosmetology. He was a self-proclaimed vape enthusiast, who enjoyed spending time with his friends, sharing his great sense of humor and going out of his way to help those he saw in need. Nick was an outgoing person, and many would agree, "to know Nick was to love Nick." Nick leaves behind his parents, Robert Farrell and Tammy Opperlee; his sister, Kate Waltsak, her dad Chris and his girlfriend Andrea Moroni. He is also survived by his grandparents, Edward and Diane Farrell, his uncle Bobby Opperlee, aunts Michele Donahue, Christina Barsoum, many cousins and countless friends. The family is not planning to have funeral services. The family appreciates everyone's support and would ask in lieu of sending flowers, that you donate to a drug addiction charity in Nick's honor: Recover Revolution, 1820 Hwy 35 #33, Wall NJ 07719, 501c3 Non-profit addiction services. Please include Nick Farrell Memorial Fund in memo.
