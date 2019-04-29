|
|
Nicholas Torre Jr.
Toms River - Nicholas Torre Jr., 68, of Toms River, passed away on Friday April 26, 2019 at his home. Born in Newark, he lived in Maplewood for many years before moving to Toms River 30 years ago. He worked for Shop Rite and then Stop and Shop in Lakewood for 30 years until his retirement.
Nicholas was predeceased by his brother Joseph Torre. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis Tarantino Torre; his daughter Nicole Wymbs and her husband Kevin of Toms River; his brother Michael Torre of Parlin and his grandsons, Connor and Cooper; sisters and brother in laws Francine and Richard Johnson and Nina Priore . He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Tuesday at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755 where a funeral service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 29, 2019