Nicholas V. Coppola
Wall Township - Nicholas V. Coppola, 80, of Four Seasons at Wall Township NJ, passed away peacefully Thursday July 9 at Ocean Medical Center surrounded by his family. Nick was born on November 16, 1939 in Newark, NJ. He graduated from East Side High School in Newark and studied Art & Engineering at the University of Miami. After working for the City of Newark, he moved to Point Pleasant in 1964. He then joined D. W. Smith as the primary land planner, land surveyor, and landscape architect. He spearheaded projects such as Leisure Village and the Lakewood BlueClaws Stadium, and eventually became the firm's Principal. Nick retired from D. W. Smith Associates in 2007.
Nick's zest for life, his family and philanthropy were some of his greatest traits. A Life Scout, he was an avid supporter and board member of the Boy Scouts Jersey Shore Council and received both the Silver Beaver and Loyal Buffalo Awards. His passion for travel started with his honeymoon to Bermuda and later to Italy, Spain, Japan and many others. He was well known for his award-winning koi pond, love of Disney and all things Italian. He enjoyed making his own wine, and Tuesday lunches with the "Romeo" guys. Nick was a mentor to many and a friend to all; he will be remembered for his sharp wit, kind heart and devotion to his family.
Nick was predeceased by his parents Victor and Emma. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Evangeline (Angie), sons Victor (wife Melissa) and Nicholas, and grandchildren Michael, Dahlia, Spencer, and Nicholas.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 13 from 6-9 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 NJ-88, Brick Township, NJ. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's name to the Visiting Nurses Association at vnahg.org
., or the charity of your choice
.