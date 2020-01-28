|
Nicholas Vincent Gettis, III
West Long Branch - Nicholas Vincent Gettis, III, age 74 of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Monday, January 27, 2020.
He was born in Long Branch, raised on Slocum Street in West Long Branch, graduated from Long Branch High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Morris Harvey College in West Virginia.
He spent his entire career in education as an English teacher, High School Theatre Director, and Football and Track coach. He taught and coached in Miami Dade, Florida, Point Pleasant Beach and Holmdel High School here in Jersey where he retired 8 years ago.
Nick's summer passion was thoroughbred racing. He was often found handicapping his favorites in the Club House at Monmouth Park.
He was predeceased by his father, Nicholas Gettis of Red Bank; his mother, Helen Vinci Gettis of Long Branch and his sister Arlene Gettis. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Priscilla Gale Gettis; his daughter Jossalyn Gale Larson of St. Louis and his sister Estelle Gettis Klose and her husband Raymond of Oakhurst.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30 from 4 - 7pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Friday; 9 am from the funeral home with a Funeral Service at 10:30 am at Christ Church Episcopal, 380 Sycamore Ave. in Shrewsbury. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu flowers donations may be made in Nicks name to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, P.O. Box 834, Saratoga Spring, NY 12886 (www.trfinc.org/make-a-gift/) or the Thoroughbred After Care Alliance, c/o The Jockey Club, 821 Corporate Dr., Lexington, KY 40503. (www.thoroughbredaftercare.org/donate/). Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020