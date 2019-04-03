Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dorthea's Roman Catholic Church
Eatontown, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Eatontown - Nicholas W. Kaiser, Jr, 89, died on 24 March, 2019 at home. Born in Newark, NJ, he grew up in Leonardo and graduated from Red Bank Catholic HS. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, and owned his own Office Services Company. Nicholas was a considerate, kind, loving human being and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Mary Grace (O'Brien) Kaiser, his two sisters, Virginia Reilly and Barbara Silvanovich. He is survived by his nephews, Charles Reilly (Doris) of NC, and Robert Reilly (Kim) of MS, nieces Patricia Reilly of KY, Cathleen (Reilly) Romine of VA. He is also survived by his cousin, John O'Brien (Sally) of New Monmouth and their sons William (Joanne) O'Brien of Middletown and Thomas O'Brien of Madrid Spain. A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Dorthea's Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown at 11:00 am followed by interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in his memory would be appreciated. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019
