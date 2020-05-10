Nick Napolitano
Neptune - Nick Napolitano, 94, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Nick was born in 1926 to Joseph and Josephine Napolitano, who immigrated to New Jersey from Nola, Italy. Nick grew up in Neptune and attended Neptune High School where he was a star athlete, playing baseball, football and basketball. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Nick attended Murray State University in Kentucky and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Seton Hall University. Nick was passionate about education and dedicated his career to educating others, returning to Neptune High School as a teacher, guidance counselor, and the supervisor of guidance programs, before becoming Principal of Ocean Grove Elementary School. While working at Neptune High School, he returned to his athletic roots and coached basketball and baseball, leading his teams to several championships. In September of 1952, Nick married the love of his life, Anna Trocchio. They had two children, Mary Jo and Joseph, and went on to celebrate 53 wonderful years together. An avid golfer, Nick enjoyed many rounds with his friends over the years, and he was particularly proud of sinking a hole-in-one at Shark River Golf Course. Nick's family shared his love of sports, and he took great joy in watching Notre Dame football games and Yankee baseball games with his grandchildren, during which he often had great armchair advice for the coaches. Incredibly kind, humble and patient, Nick possessed the gift of making everyone he spoke with feel like he or she was the most important person in the world. He had a mischievous twinkle in his eye and a smile that would light up a room. Anyone blessed to know Nick was forever touched by his kind and caring nature. Throughout his life, Nick was called by many names--Dad, Mr. Nap, Uncle Nick, Goomba Nicky--but without a doubt, his favorite name was Grandpa. He was the most amazing grandfather to Liza and Christopher, and later to their spouses, Matt and Ashley, but his role as grandfather did not stop there. Nick was everyone's "Grandpa", as was clear from the many children of extended family members and friends who were drawn to Nick's incredible nature and kind spirit, and who also called him by that name. Nick was predeceased by his beloved wife Anna in 2005. He leaves behind his loving and devoted family--his daughter Mary Jo Firlan and her husband Jerry, his son Joseph Napolitano and his wife Justine, his granddaughter Liza Montesano and her husband Matt Carroll, his grandson Christopher Firlan and his wife Ashley, along with countless other relatives and friends. His family has been comforted by the prayers, love and memories shared by their family and friends. A Mass and memorial celebration of Nick's amazing life will be held at a date in the future when it will be safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory can be made to "Our Lady of Mount Carmel School", 1220 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, Attn: Teri Craig. Kindly note in the memo section: Nick Napolitano, care of Teri Craig. Donations in Nick's memory also can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2020.