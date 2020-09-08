1/1
Nicklas Shimonovich
Nicklas Shimonovich

Jackson - Nicklas Shimonovich, age 23, of Jackson, New Jersey passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Nicklas was born in Freehold and lived in Jackson, NJ. He is a graduate of Jackson Memorial High School, where he competed at the Varsity level for both Football and Wrestling. Nicklas is a graduate of both the New Jersey State Corrections Academy and the Monmouth County Police Academy. Nicklas worked for three years for the Lakewood Police Department as a Police Officer. He loved to watch Anime Cartoons and was a professional bodybuilder and an avid fisherman. Nicklas was a loving son, brother, grandson and nephew and will be greatly missed by all.

Mr. Shimonovich is predeceased by his grandfather, Leo Shimonovich.

He is survived by his parents, Jeannette and Robert Shimonovich, brother, Leonardo Shimonovich, grandparents, Katarina and Tom Maggio, Felix Rivera and Ada Rivera, uncles, Felix Rivera and Marlon Rivera, aunts, Beverly Word and Diana Wealthy, girlfriend, Brianna Peterson, and numerous other cousins, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on September 11, 2020 from 12-2PM at the Lakewood Blue Claws Stadium 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Funeral Service will be held on September 11, 2020 at 2PM at the Stadium. Entombment will take place at the St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood, NJ.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Shimonovich family.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
