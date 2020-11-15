1/1
Nicole N. (Mines) Roberson
Nicole N. Roberson (Mines)

Nicole N. Roberson (Mines), 43, died suddenly on Sunday, November 8, 2020 as the result of an accident.

Nicole "Nikki" was born on May 4, 1977 in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

Nicole spent a great deal of her childhood in Barnegat Light. Nicole was a gifted student who as a young mom attended Ocean County College and graduated with a 4.0 and her nursing degree. She worked at Atlantic City Medical Center Orthopedic Trauma Unit.

Nicole will always be remembered for her huge heart and bright smile.

She is survived by her daughter, Makenzie Roberson, Craig Roberson (husband), her parents Renee and Robbie Holzwarth Jr., Ricky and Nancy Mines and In-laws Jim and Judy Roberson; her brothers Paul and Bobby; her sisters Dora and Kristen; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved son Craig, her maternal grandparents Joseph and Carol Foy and paternal grandmother Ginny Mines.

A small celebration of life gathering will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Gazebo on the bay (between 7th & 8th Streets) Barnegat Light, NJ. Please follow Covid guidelines.




Published in Beach Haven Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2020.
