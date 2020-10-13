1/1
Nicole "Niki" Neary
1974 - 2020
Nicole "Niki" Neary

Ocean Township - Nicole "Niki" Neary, 45, passed away on October 9, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. She attended both St. Rose Grammar School and High School. Niki enjoyed the simple things like taking walks with her daughter and their dog.

Niki is predeceased by her father, Frank and she leaves behind her loving daughter, Kayla; her sister Jess and brothers, Frankie, Christopher and her mother, Susan. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the SPCA.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday October 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. 11:30 am Asbury Park. Interment following Mass Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
OCT
19
Interment
Monmouth Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
