Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole Burgos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole Oliver Burgos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicole Oliver Burgos Obituary
Nicole Oliver Burgos

Lakewood - Nicole, 39, passed away On October 11, 2019. She was born and raised in Lakewood, NJ.

Nicole was predeceased by her mother, Blondell Oliver, and her sister, Nakisha Oliver. She is survived by her two daughters, Nyasia Gauff and Karen Bugos, her son, Komi Bugos, a devoted uncle, Mr. John Oliver and wife Roberta, two brothers, Eric and Shane Oliver, two sisters, Yolanda and Danielle Oliver, all of Lakewood.

Family & friends may visit the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell inn wednesday from 10 am until her funeral service begins at 11 am. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Toms River.

For further info:

funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.