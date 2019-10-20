|
|
Nicole Oliver Burgos
Lakewood - Nicole, 39, passed away On October 11, 2019. She was born and raised in Lakewood, NJ.
Nicole was predeceased by her mother, Blondell Oliver, and her sister, Nakisha Oliver. She is survived by her two daughters, Nyasia Gauff and Karen Bugos, her son, Komi Bugos, a devoted uncle, Mr. John Oliver and wife Roberta, two brothers, Eric and Shane Oliver, two sisters, Yolanda and Danielle Oliver, all of Lakewood.
Family & friends may visit the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell inn wednesday from 10 am until her funeral service begins at 11 am. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Toms River.
For further info:
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019