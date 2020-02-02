|
|
Nicole Ridgeway
Toms River - Nicole Ridgeway, age 49 of Toms River, passed away at Community Medical Center with her family by her side on January 28, 2020 after complications from a lifelong illness. Surviving are her husband Robert, sisters Andrea Glass & Pamela Evans and her parents Inge & Egon Glass. Family and friends can pay their respects at a Memorial Gathering at 12PM with a short service at 1PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Ocean County Cremation Service, 1252 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08755 (800-390-1941).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020